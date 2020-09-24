ConsumerAffairs Announces Sam Mischner as President and Chief Commercial Officer

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerAffairs, an advocacy organization and online marketplace with more than 4 million monthly readers, announced today that Sam Mischner has been named President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Previously, Mischner served as CCO at Cadre, a real estate investment platform, where he led marketing, sales, operations and general management of multiple business lines. Prior to Cadre, Mischner served as Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Mortgage for LendingTree, where he helped grow revenue from just shy of $150 million to approximately $800 million in a little over five years.

"I am thrilled for Sam to join ConsumerAffairs," said Zac Carman, ConsumerAffairs CEO. "Both his expertise and leadership are tightly aligned with our values. We are forming a team of strong executive leaders to build a content-driven marketplace that helps consumers make life's hardest buying decisions, and Sam is the perfect fit."

In ConsumerAffairs' newly created CCO role, Mischner will lead the team's commercial strategy and development by focusing on growing the company's reputation as a trusted third-party for consumers and expanding business partnerships in untapped industries.

"The opportunity to join Zac and the ConsumerAffairs team in this role is exciting," Mischner said. "The company has done phenomenal work to serve consumers by arming them with the information they need to make important purchases around major life events. I am looking forward to leading this great team as we grow our company and expand marketplace coverage. ConsumerAffairs is uniquely positioned to build trust and help consumers while also partnering with best-in-class brands to help them grow their business."

About ConsumerAffairs

ConsumerAffairs publishes comprehensive buying guides and how-to articles that help consumers make important purchase decisions. Its website includes millions of verified consumer reviews across a range of products and services. The company also offers intelligent matching tools that use proprietary technology to pair consumers with the right company.

Contact: Jamie Ostroe | 918-812-7479

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ConsumerAffairs