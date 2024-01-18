ConsumerAffairs recognizes 18 top companies with inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards, based on innovative "emotional decoding" of consumer reviews

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerAffairs , the trusted reviews platform whose content and tools gives consumers an advantage when making difficult purchases, has unveiled its first-ever Buyer's Choice Awards . The awards methodology uses advanced sentence-by-sentence analysis of high-integrity consumer reviews to uncover the brands that earned the highest rates of positive feelings from purchasers — not only satisfaction, but joy, relief, and happiness.

How did ConsumerAffairs calculate the Buyer's Choice Award winners?

"We decoded millions of reviews to learn what aspects of each industry's particular buying journey made the biggest emotional difference to purchasers," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. Post this

ConsumerAffairs is known for collecting the most detailed, authentic reviews of companies and difficult purchases. In an era of rampant faked or unhelpful consumer reviews, reviews on ConsumerAffairs must be submitted by a verified reviewer and vetted by a human moderator for authenticity, minimum length and depth of insight.

Each review analyzed for the 2024 Buyer's Choice Awards was conducted via phone interview or detailed questionnaire in 2023. To calculate the winners, ConsumerAffairs then conducted "emotional decoding," or sentiment analysis, of eligible reviews, using a customized Natural Language Processing (NLP) tool. Experienced auditors confirmed the accuracy of the sentiment analysis.

What do the awards signify?

Buyer's Choice Awards winners are proven to fulfill their customers' highest priority needs.

For example, of the five awards in the home warranty category , three were pinpointed by review analysis as specific preoccupations of home warranty customers: Best Technicians, Best Coverage Options, and Best Claims Handling. Industry pioneer American Home Shield was the only home warranty company to win all three of those Buyer's Choice Awards plus the industry's awards for Best Customer Service and Best Value for Price.

Reviews of solar purchasing platform SunPower earned it the Buyer's Choice Awards for Best Customer Service and Best Value for Price. But the company also was recognized for Best for Installation, which review contents revealed as the second most critical emotional difference-maker to solar customers.

The inaugural 2024 Buyer's Choice Awards were awarded in five product categories. Each quarter in 2024, ConsumerAffairs will announce Buyer's Choice Awards in new categories and use its website to flag the winning companies with a signature badge designed to guide consumers in need to trusted companies. Winners of each Buyer's Choice Award are limited to three or fewer by the rigorous statistical bar for positive sentiment set by ConsumerAffairs.

"At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events," said Carman. "Our Buyer's Choice Awards testify to the commitment of the companies that are really adept at helping consumers go through something big, whether financial, personal, or related to their largest investment, a home."

Who are the other multiple winners of 2024 Buyer's Choice Awards?

Other winners of the inaugural Buyer's Choice Awards are ARW Home , Best Customer Service in home warranties; Blue Raven Solar , Best for Installation in Solar Energy; and ShopSolar , Best Customer Service in Solar Energy.

For more information about the Buyer's Choice Awards and the recognized companies, please visit the awards page . One to three winners for each category will be recognized per industry, with new awards rolling out quarterly throughout 2024.

