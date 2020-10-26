ConsumerBreak App is Awarding up to $30k via Sponsored Jigsaw Puzzle Contests

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ConsumerBreak mobile app is launching a promotional giveaway of up to $30,000 throughout November and December – having already awarded over $50,000 to more than 2,600 people across the country since January 2020.

The free app (U.S. 18+) on the App Store and Google Play runs fast-paced jigsaw-style puzzle contests. Puzzles take less than a minute to solve for most people, and users have ten attempts to record their fastest time score for each contest – ranking on a leaderboard against other players who solved the puzzle. There's a new contest every M/W/F, weekly and monthly (with bonus games from monthly scavenger hunt / riddle-based / escape room style "QuestBreaks"). The app also features fan submitted photos in the puzzles with community participation in their "ConsumerBreak V.I.P." Facebook group.

The contests award real cash prizes paid out via PayPal to top players, along with free merchandise and discounts from their store MerchBreak.com. Concluded leaderboards are divided into 5 "Skill Rank" tiers that have users only competing against others of the same skill range. Prizes are paid out within a week of each contest's conclusion and posted at ConsumerBreak.com/winners.

ConsumerBreak is undergoing its final investor-supported "proof of concept" and is seeking a goal of 10,000 regular players to attract sponsors in 2021.

From the founder/CEO:

"Brands sponsor the contests by having their content turned into games – with customized images, audio and links put in the puzzles. Users engage with the content and even memorize it in order to solve the puzzles quickly and score well on a leaderboard against all the other players. They can visit the sponsor's links, share with friends, and spend 5-10 minutes using up their 10 attempts per contest – and memorizing the image to score better.

And they do this all willingly because it's an actual fun experience that doesn't interrupt them like other ads! This motivates purchases, influences calls-to-action, builds brand awareness and loyalty, and educates audiences in a fun way."

ConsumerBreak is offering free ad spots in the puzzles for this promotional period as well as password entry contests for specific audiences. Brands can learn more at ConsumerBreak.com/sponsor to get featured.

