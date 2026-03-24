ConsumerDirect Takes Stand to Protect Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets

Complaint Alleges that MyFreeScoreNow Used 10-Year Relationship to Steal Millions of Dollars in Business

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerDirect Inc., an industry leader in helping consumers manage their credit, money and privacy, has filed suit alleging trade secret theft against MyFreeScoreNow Inc. and its founder, Bruce Cornelius, for stealing ConsumerDirect's valuable trade secrets developed over 20 years. The lawsuit also alleges that MyFreeScoreNow and Cornelius conspired with former ConsumerDirect consultant Justin Wilson to wrongfully divert ConsumerDirect's business partners using its highly sensitive business information.

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"Intellectual property and trade secrets are the foundation of our business and essential to how we serve customers," said ConsumerDirect CEO David B. Coulter. "Our company exists to help consumers, not file lawsuits, but we will protect the intellectual property that we have spent tens of millions of dollars and years developing."

ConsumerDirect is seeking over $20 million in damages plus punitive damages and injunctive relief. The lawsuit is ConsumerDirect, Inc. vs. MyFreeScoreNow Inc., Bruce Cornelius, et al., Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2026-01556356-CU-IP-CXC, Santa Ana, California.

About ConsumerDirect, Inc.

Founded in 2003, ConsumerDirect, Inc. is a subscription-based consumer fintech platform operating at the intersection of credit, financial intelligence, and privacy protection. ConsumerDirect delivers personalized, data-driven financial insights and services directly to consumers through a vertically integrated platform, supported by both direct-to-consumer and partner distribution channels. Unlike traditional SaaS or software models, ConsumerDirect is built on persistent one-to-one relationships with consumers and partners, positioning the Company as a consumer financial platform rather than a replaceable enterprise software provider.

ConsumerDirect, Inc. has 23 granted and issued patents covering its unique technologies and designs, along with 14 registered trademarks covering its various products and features. More about ConsumerDirect can be found at Consumer Direct. Additionally, ConsumerDirect's primary consumer subscriber product is at Smart Credit.

SOURCE ConsumerDirect