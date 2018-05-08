ConsumerMedical exceeds 100 customers, continues unprecedented growth

"We have seen tremendous growth in 2017 followed by similar momentum this year," explains founder and CEO David Hines. "More employers want to offer their employees the support they need to get through the maze that is our health care system. They know when they choose ConsumerMedical that their employees and members will get higher-quality care — meaning they get the right care at the right time from the right providers, and ultimately this leads to lower costs for everyone involved. We are excited about this growth because our mission has always been to reach and help as many people as possible."

In their 2017 survey, the National Business Group on Health found that 66% of companies plan to offer medical decision support and second opinion services in 2018, an increase of 47% from 2017. Additionally, the number of companies offering high-touch concierge services will jump from 28% in 2017 to 36% in 2018.

"One element propelling our growth is the market asking for more than just second opinion services," states Kevin Kickhaefer, Chief Revenue Officer. "The market wants broader clinical support for all conditions from a trusted Ally team comprised of nurses, physicians and clinical researchers. I'm expecting continued momentum because we are delivering savings and satisfaction in helping individuals make informed decisions."

Independent research has consistently proven the ConsumerMedical model provides employers with an average $4:1 return on investment, and 88% of employees have better clinical outcomes after using the service.

In addition to offering decision support and second opinion services, ConsumerMedical recently announced the company now also offers added support with behavioral health and oncology needs. In response to growing demand, the company also offers assistance with claims advocacy to help consumers through their entire health care journey.

About ConsumerMedical – ConsumerMedical is a leading health care advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over 2.5 million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for over 22 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their health care journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the health care system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. More information is available at www.consumermedical.com.

