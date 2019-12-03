ConsumerMedical Names David Billigmeier Vice President of Health Analytics

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company, announced today that David Billigmeier has been named to the newly created position of Vice President of Health Analytics.

Billigmeier, a seasoned executive, will work collaboratively with ConsumerMedical teams to continue to develop and innovate on the company's technology roadmap, integrating with corporate and business development, as well as overall business strategy. Additionally, he will lead the development and execution of technological innovations in the areas of predictive modeling and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Our goal is to simplify the healthcare decision-making process for consumers," said Randy Hawkins, Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President, Health Analytics for ConsumerMedical. "In today's marketplace, you can't do that without an exceptional technology platform and vision for the future. David's industry experience and vast knowledge of how to make tech work for people will help us ensure we fully connect and engage with our clients and their employees and members."

Billigmeier has a diverse 15-year career of applying advanced machine learning techniques and predictive analytic models to some of the industry's most complex and critical healthcare delivery challenges. With a broad-based technology background spanning healthcare, retail, travel and CPG, David has particular experience in building, developing and leading high performing data science teams covering all aspects of end-to-end solution delivery for complex cross-functional projects. His areas of expertise include advanced statistical analysis, operationalizing machine learning solutions, as well as data management and warehousing.

Prior to joining ConsumerMedical, he served eight years with UnitedHealth Group's Optum division in various leadership roles focused in data science to help drive member engagement and health system innovation.

"One of the most rewarding parts of a job in technology is when we can use it to improve the lives of people while we strengthen and expand the innovations offered by our organization," said Billigmeier. "I'm delighted to use my background in technology, analytics and AI to help ConsumerMedical provide consumers with the insights and support needed to make better healthcare decisions and through those actions, help plan sponsors lower costs and improve the quality of care."

Billigmeier received his Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics with an emphasis in Actuarial and Computer Science from the University of Minnesota. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife and four children, where he is also active in local Cub Scout activities.

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com

