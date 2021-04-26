Consumers Anticipate Normal Spending as Economic Outlook Brightens

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state and national economic outlook has brightened as federal stimulus programs are expected to boost output and employment in the months ahead, according to Arizona State University economists. With the economy rebounding and consumers looking forward to resuming more normal spending patterns, the annual Economic Outlook is an important event to attend. One of the longest-running, most in-demand forecast events in the Valley will be offered live on Zoom and presented by the Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) on Thursday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m. ECP events are free of charge this spring, and all are invited to attend the premier business speaker series. Register at wpcarey.asu.edu/ecp.

Top experts from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business who are regularly interviewed in the press for their expertise in the national, state, and local economy, as well as trends in commercial and residential real estate, examine the changing economy, projections, and trends that are affecting the greater Phoenix landscape and beyond.

Featured speakers

Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership, will moderate the Economic Outlook and W. P. Carey economists will answer audience questions during an interactive Q&A session.

Dennis Hoffman, a professor of economics and director of the Seidman Research Institute, will discuss the likely trajectory of national economic growth as the economy recovers from the pandemic and gets tailwinds from the stimulus and plans for infrastructure spending. The presentation will also provide an assessment of risks and opportunities that frame the 2021 economy.

Lee McPheters, research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, will offer the latest forecasts for Arizona and the Phoenix metro area for key indicators, including employment, income, and population growth, along with an analysis of major industries such as health care, hospitality, construction, electronics, finance, and transportation.

Mark Stapp, Fred E. Taylor Professor in Real Estate and executive director of the Master of Real Estate Development program, will share highlights from the latest Commercial Brokers Survey and trends that could shape the U.S. real estate market heading into 2022.

When:

The annual W. P. Carey tradition will be offered Thursday, May 6, 2021, at a live virtual event, from noon to 1 p.m.

Register:

ECP events are free of charge this spring, and all are invited to attend the premier business speaker series. Register at wpcarey.asu.edu/ecp. The link to attend will be sent before the event.

