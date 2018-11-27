Consumers Are More Anxious About Data, But Trust Is Central To Building Customer Loyalty: KPMG Study

The research shows that almost half (47 percent) of consumers feel more anxious than last year, as well as five years ago. Millennial consumers are more anxious (51%), compared to Baby Boomers (36%).

The majority of consumers are willing to provide businesses with data but half (51 percent) are anxious about identity theft, and the majority (72 percent) say they don't trust anyone with their social media data.

Despite increasing anxiety and recent data scandals, three-quarters (75 percent) of consumers are still willing to provide businesses with their data, according to the study.

"Consumers are anxious, with younger generations feeling it the most," said Julio J. Hernandez (@J_Hernandez_CX), principal, KPMG's head of global Customer Advisory and U.S. Customer Advisory lead. "They like new technology, but are concerned about handing over personal data and what that could mean for their privacy and security. Our research demonstrates that organizations should be aware of the heightened awareness people have about the value of their data; they want to feel that they are in control at every stage of the business relationship."

Anxiety and Trade-Offs over Data

Younger consumers say they are just as concerned about identify fraud; however, they are more likely to see the benefits of sharing data. Millennial consumers are more likely (21 percent) than their Baby Boomer counterparts (5 percent) to trade data for better customer experience and personalization. And 71 percent of those polled said they would trade their personal information for better personalization, security or bargains.

Four out of 10 U.S. consumers say engaging in social media presence is important among the brands they frequently purchase from and 58 percent say they will likely view those offering discounts or deals.

Customers, data privacy and transparency

Consumers trust some industries more than others and with different types of data. Ranked in order of trustworthiness:

Top Three Bottom Three Healthcare (60 percent) Wealth management (37 percent) Banking (59 percent) Government (37 percent) Technology (54 percent) Advertising (26 percent)

"Businesses all too often view the exchange of data as a one-way street, expecting consumers to give away data with little benefit," said Colleen Drummond, partner, KPMG in the U.S. and KPMG Innovation Lab lead. "However, as our reliance on technology grows, we're becoming more and more aware of the data we create and are starting to see it as a valuable currency that businesses need to earn if they want to earn our cash. Those businesses that fail to shore up consumer trust in the way they hold, protect and use data will lose out in the long-run, and consumers will vote with their feet."

Methodology

KPMG conducted an extensive, global study comprised of a survey of almost 25,000 consumers in the UK, US, Brazil, UAE, France, Canada, China and India. Further context was provided by an in-depth ethnographic interviews with consumers in these same eight countries.

