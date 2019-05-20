Consumers Are Singin' Sunsweet and Feelin' Good

YUBA CITY, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet Growers has embarked on a mission to invite consumers to share their feel good moments and their interpretations of the brand's new catchy and infectious Feel Good jingle. The jingle was launched in October 2018 as part of their national TV advertising campaign and since has become the heart and soul for the brand inspiring consumers to enjoy living life to the fullest with Amaz!n Prunes, The Feel Good Fruit. Sunsweet recently challenged artists from across the country to create their own version of the energetic song in a 30-45 second music video.

"We were extremely impressed by all the creative submissions and the way they captured the unique moments in life when you feel your best," says Stephanie Harralson, Director of Marketing, North America, at Sunsweet Growers Inc. "Not only were people inspired by our Feel Good tune, but they showed how Amaz!n Prunes and Prune Juice encourage consumers to eat right and feel good."

To further inspire others to feel good, Sunsweet is launching Share the Feel Good Sweepstakes - on June 3, 2019. The sweepstakes will encourage consumers to share a video showing their feel good moments for a chance to be featured in a new Sunsweet TV commercial. In addition, the grand prize winner of the sweepstakes will receive $2,500. More information can be found here, in addition to featuring the 14 winning videos.

Sunsweet partnered with Zooppa to help source the creative producers.

About SUNSWEET

Sunsweet Growers is a grower owned Prune Cooperative based in Yuba City, CA. For over 100 years we have been committed to providing the highest quality products around the globe. Sunsweet strives to help make it easy to for consumers to make healthy choices by offering a full range of delicious dried fruit and juices. Sunsweet Amaz!n Prunes and Prune Juice are favorites around the world providing the nutrition you need, to keep your body feeling good and energized. Enjoy The Feel Good Fruit! For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.sunsweet.com.

