Consumers benefit from Demotech Support of Private Flood Insurance Carriers

With private flood insurance emerging as an alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program, Joseph L. Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, is pleased to note that consumers, producers, insurers, and their reinsurers benefit from the widespread and growing acceptance of Demotech's Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs).

"The government sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the thousands of lenders that follow the hazard insurance guidelines promulgated by Fannie and Freddie, are currently poised to accept private flood insurance policies issued by carriers that have earned an appropriate level FSR from Demotech. Having had our review and analysis process acceptable to Fannie Mae since 1989, and acceptable to Freddie Mac since 1990, with more than 400 risk bearing entities operating in the US, writing business in every state, DC and Puerto Rico, consumers will benefit from the competition associated with multiple sources of private flood insurance," says Petrelli.

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and Co-founder, Demotech, notes that "Demotech was the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurance companies. This is important because they represent over 55% of the insurance industry. They were being ignored prior to Demotech's involvement in the ratings sector."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference on August 18 – 20, 2019 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

