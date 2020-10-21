Consumers Demand Alcohol Cancer Warning Labels

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice joined public health and consumer protection advocates from around the country today in submitting a petition to the Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). The petition calls for the TTB to report to Congress that an update to the government health warning on alcoholic beverages is required and that it should include a cancer warning statement, such as:

WARNING: According to the Surgeon General, consumption of alcoholic beverages can cause cancer, including breast and colon cancers.

"Alcohol corporations are responsible for carcinogenic harm in their products and the public needs to know," stated Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "All alcoholic products should require cancer warning labels nationwide."

In signing on to the petition, Alcohol Justice joined the American Institute for Cancer Research, the Consumer Federation of America, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Public Health Association, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Center for Science in the Public Interest, and U.S. Alcohol Policy Alliance.

A 1988 law required all alcoholic beverages carry a warning statement regarding motor vehicle operation and drinking while pregnant. The group of petitioners insist that given the overwhelming evidence of alcohol's link to breast, oral cavity, esophagus, larynx, pharynx, liver, and colorectum cancers, the TTB is obligated by the same law to report to Congress that this change in labelling is now required.

"A labelling change is at least four years past due," added Livingston. "How many more lives must be endangered and sacrificed on Big Alcohol's altar of corporate greed? In 2016 a Surgeon General's report documented the link between alcohol consumption and cancer. It's time for action and we are hopeful that our petition will prompt the TTB and Congress to protect the health and safety of consumers by making this simple label change."

Read the petition here: https://bit.ly/3m9SRvz

