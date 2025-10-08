Consumers Demand Chlorophyll: A Top Search of 2025, Powering the Rise of Chlorophyll Water®

Chlorophyll Water

Oct 08, 2025, 08:41 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, the first and only bottled water in the United States to pass the strict Clean Label Project Certification (three consecutive years), is leading a wellness movement decades in the making. A newly published Spate market research report calls Chlorophyll Water a true "phenomenon"—driven by consumer demand and amplified by TikTok and Google Search momentum.

Continue Reading
Spate highlights Chlorophyll Water's "naturally vibrant color and wellness halo" that continues to attract health-conscious consumers, pointing to its leading benefits including "natural detox," "energy boost and stamina support," and "functional hydration as a caffeine alternative with wellness benefits."

The Data Speaks: Chlorophyll Dominates 2025

Spate's 2025 Supplement Insights Report, titled "Chlorophyll Water's Green Glow: From Detox Hype to Energy-Driven Hydration," confirms chlorophyll's surge in consumer adoption:

  • Top 10 in Significant Growth (U.S. Popularity Index): +100.4%
  • Top 10 Ingredient by Increase on Google Search (ChlorophylWater.com)
  • The Only Ingredient Ranking in Both Categories — underscoring its cultural impact and sustained demand

TikTok views for chlorophyll are up +114% year-over-year, as consumers move beyond supplements and bring Chlorophyll Water® into their daily hydration routines.

A Brief History: Chlorophyll in Culture

  • 1950s: Marketed in deodorants, toothpaste, and soaps, fueling its "cleansing" reputation.
  • 2010s: Wellness bloggers and YouTubers propel chlorophyll into the spotlight as a social-media-driven wellness movement.
  • Today: TikTok views for "Chlorophyll Water" surged +1.6M YoY (+473.8%), cementing its role in mainstream wellness culture.

What's Driving Growth Now?

  • Detox alongside Chlorophyll Water: A core driver, with +88.3K searches (+806.8% YoY growth)
  • Energy & Focus alongside Chlorophyll Water: Surging with +79.7K searches (>1,000% YoY growth) as consumers look for natural stamina and focus solutions
  • Functional Alignment: Part of broader wellness movements including matcha, electrolytes, and adaptogens—offering functional hydration, caffeine-free alternatives

The Social Media Surge

  • 2M weekly TikTok views across 15.4K posts
  • Over 1 billion hashtag mentions for #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater

Bevnet reports: "Chlorophyll, once a niche supplement, is now reframed as a daily detox and gut health essential with views up +114%. Consumers are leaning into benefits like hydration, digestion, detox, immunity, energy, focus, and skincare—making chlorophyll one of the most versatile functional wellness movements today."

From its origins as a "cleansing" remedy to today's consumer-reported benefits around antioxidants, energy, skin health, and functional hydration, Chlorophyll Water® remains at the center of the wellness beverage movement.

Committed to sustainability, every bottle is packaged in 100% recycled plastic with CleanFlake® labels supported by a plastic-neutral partnership with rePurpose Global.

Not Just Clean -- Certified Clean: Chlorophyll Water® Earns Clean Label Project Honors for Third Straight Year

Chlorophyll Water® is proud to announce it has earned the Clean Label Project® Certification for the third consecutive year, further solidifying its...
