Consumers Energy Connects Customers to Funds for Energy Bill Support; Nearly $11 Million in Assistance Available

JACKSON, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the state, Michiganders are feeling the impacts of rising costs. As families continue to navigate energy costs, Consumers Energy is reminding customers nearly $11 million in assistance is available.

With warmer weather on the horizon, monthly energy bills can vary based on several factors, including the amount of energy used, weather conditions, the age of a customer's home and the efficiency of appliances, making access to support even more important. Consumers Energy is connecting customers to financial resources for assistance.

State Emergency Relief funds remain available for electric and natural gas customers. Qualified customers who have not yet received their full benefit for the year are encouraged to apply for assistance to help cover past-due energy bills. Customers with household incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty level may qualify to receive up to $600 per commodity through this one-time, federally funded benefit administered at the state level, helping them regain control of their energy costs.

"Safe and reliable energy for every household is a top priority, and we are committed to connecting customers with the resources needed to provide support," said Victoria Rombach, Consumers Energy's manager of energy assistance policy and partnerships. "We want customers to know that help is available. We are encouraging families that need help to take advantage of the available assistance to help ease the burden of energy costs."

Funding through the Michigan Energy Assistance Program is also available through local community nonprofit organizations. Customers can call 2-1-1, a free service, to connect with nonprofits in their area that provides assistance with basic needs such as energy bills, food and shelter.

In 2025, more than 59,000 customers received $25.97 million in State Emergency Relief funding. In total, 141,000 families across Michigan received some form of energy assistance.

Consumers Energy offers a variety of programs for customers in need of assistance. Customers can find help tailored to their individual needs by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/Offers. For a full list of programs and services, including eligibility requirements, customers should visit ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy