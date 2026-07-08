Consumers Energy Surpasses Goal to Restore over 6,500 acres of land throughout Michigan

Investing in Michigan means protecting what matters to us most through the land, water, and air we all rely on

JACKSON, Mich., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is taking another major step forward in its commitment toward a reliable, affordable and equitable energy future through its plans to enhance, restore, or protect 6,500 acres of land through 2027. The energy provider has exceeded that goal early, having restored 6,700 acres as of 2026, and continues to review additional opportunities to share its private spaces for public use.

"As one of the state's largest landowners, we take our responsibility to care for our lands seriously," said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president, electric distribution for Consumers Energy. "Our professional foresters work to balance the economic, cultural and ecological needs of our forest lands while working to provide reliable, affordable power and natural gas to our 6.8 million customers."

Typical restoration work can include clean ups, pulling invasive species, planting native trees and plants or conservation easements.

As part of its land preservation efforts, Consumers Energy has permitted over 100 acres of its privately owned utility land for public and recreational use in over 80 communities. Consumers Energy's agreements allow for public use of 72 trails used for hiking, biking, snowmobiles, ORV and other non-motorized recreation in the vicinity of Consumers Energy electric and natural gas owned corridors.

Other examples of public use spaces include the Kochville Township Trail and Gaylord Area Snowmobile Trail.

In addition to parks and trails, Consumers Energy welcomed over 4,300 visitors to its picnic area and 18,000 to its campground sites at its Ludington Pumped Storage facility in 2025.

"We're happy to share our lands with those who enjoy the great outdoors," Salisbury added.

"Whether you like to walk, camp or bike, our public lands can be yours to enjoy. We work with governments, volunteer organizations and private businesses to manage our public-access lands to preserve what matters most to all of us – the land, water, and air we all rely on."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn the facts on Consumers Energy's commitment to land and the environment at ConsumersEnergy.com/Sustainability

SOURCE Consumers Energy