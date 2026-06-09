Consumers Energy Helping Customers Prepare for a Week of Extreme Heat

Crews and resources ready for potential inclement weather as temperatures rise

JACKSON, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures are heating up across Michigan this week and Consumers Energy is sharing simple tips to help customers stay safe, comfortable and make the most of their energy use now and throughout the summer.

As temperatures climb, it's also important to stay aware that periods of extreme heat can increase the likelihood of inclement weather. Consumers Energy is prepared for potential impacts and ready to respond, while encouraging customers to stay informed and have a plan in place to stay safe.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we are here to support them with practical tips to stay comfortable during extreme temperatures," said Lauren Snyder, chief customer and growth officer at Consumers Energy, "As temperatures rise, these actions can help customers stay safe while making the most of their energy use."

Customers can keep their homes cool by closing blinds during peak sunlight hours, using ceiling fans set to rotate clockwise to circulate air, and keeping doors and windows closed to prevent hot air from entering and cool air from escaping.

Customers can make the most of their energy use by shifting household chores, like laundry and running the dishwasher, to the mornings, evenings, and weekends.

In addition to managing energy use, Consumers Energy is encouraging customers to prioritize their safety as temperatures rise. Customers can follow these tips to stay safe during periods of high heat:

Make sure to drink lots of water on days leading to hot weather. Always have fresh water by you while working and playing and avoid drinks with high sugar or caffeine. Being hydrated helps prevent heat-related illnesses as well as strains and sprains.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, breathable clothing that covers exposed skin.

When it's hot, it's never safe to leave children or pets in a vehicle while it's parked — even with a window open. Vehicles can reach dangerously hot temperatures very quickly. To be cautious, always check to make sure no one is in the car when you leave it.

If you have to be outside, try to find areas of shade to keep yourself cool from the sun. As a general rule of thumb, it's better to be outside in the morning and evening times when it's coolest.

If your home is uncomfortably hot due to no air conditioning, there are public places you can stay cool such as local libraries, shopping malls and community centers. There may even be public cooling centers by you. To find them visit mi211.org and search "cooling centers" with your zip code.

Extreme temperatures can increase the risk of severe weather. Consumers Energy is preparing for possible statewide thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for high winds. Should severe weather occur, crews will be ready to safely and quickly respond to any outages.

Customers are encouraged to consider these tips during severe weather:

Charge all critical electronics including medical devices. It's advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

To help manage costs, customers can visit ConsumersEnergy.com/offers for personalized programs and tools designed to make energy use more efficient and lower monthly bills or visit ConsumersEnergy.com/budget to learn more about the monthly budget plan. For more tips on energy savings, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/extremeheat. Customers can also call 800-477-5050 to connect directly with Consumers Energy for additional support.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy