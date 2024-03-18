Consumers Energy Expands MI Clean Air, Allowing Customers to Offset Carbon Emissions

JACKSON, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today the expansion of MI Clean Air, a program offering customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint associated with natural gas use. The program's expansion will now include several renewable natural gas projects (RNG) developed in partnership with farmers across the state, increasing options for customers to offset a portion — or all — of the emissions associated with their natural gas use through carbon offsets.

"Consumers Energy has some of the most aggressive clean energy goals in the nation, including net zero emissions by 2040," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy vice president of gas engineering and supply. "While we know that natural gas will continue to be an important part of the energy landscape for years to come, MI Clean Air is an opportunity for customers to be part of this historic shift, ensuring we're able to make better choices for the planet while still providing the energy needed to heat Michigan homes and businesses."

The RNG Program will use Michigan resources to produce a clean fuel used for customers in Michigan. The RNG Program will initially produce enough RNG to offset approximately 170,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, the equivalent of taking 37,000 gasoline cars off the road.

The tiered subscription plan allows customers to add a small monthly fee of their choosing to their bill to pay for certified carbon-reducing projects, including forest preservation in the Upper Peninsula and RNG. Depending on customers' budgets and goals, they can opt to offset anywhere from 10 to 100 percent of the carbon produced by the average Michigan home.

Customers seeking to enroll in the program can do so here.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90 percent of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

