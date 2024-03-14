Consumers Energy Foundation Announces 10 Finalists for $50,000 Put Your Town on the Map Competition

JACKSON, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today the top 10 finalists for the Put Your Town on the Map Competition, which will provide $50,000 in grant funding for three projects to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive.

"The Consumers Energy Foundation has been proud to sponsor this competition since its inception, as every year we're able to provide funding for placemaking projects that enhance Michigan's small towns as great places to live," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "With dozens of project entries, selecting only 10 finalists was difficult, but we're excited to learn more about these projects from the community members most passionate about them."

Communities with fewer than 10,000 residents had until Feb. 15 to apply. The finalists are:

Au Gres ( Arenac County ) for Kinder Platz Park "old fashion" transformation

( ) for "old fashion" transformation Bellaire ( Antrim County ) for a community year-round garden project

( ) for a community year-round garden project Coopersville ( Ottawa County ) for a community outdoor fitness park

( ) for a community outdoor fitness park Dimondale ( Eaton County ) for a village history art mural

( ) for a village history art mural Imlay City ( Lapeer County ) for a public interactive art and audio display

( ) for a public interactive art and audio display Napoleon ( Jackson County ) for a heritage trail project

( ) for a heritage trail project Rogers City ( Presque Isle County ) for a public art sculpture

( ) for a public art sculpture Saranac ( Ionia County ) for a covered community concert pavilion

( ) for a covered community concert pavilion St. Johns ( Clinton County ) for community artistic benches

( ) for community artistic benches White Cloud ( Newaygo County ) for downtown planter boxes/benches

The finalists, selected by the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM), will make their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference, which will take place April 29. The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Consumers Energy started the competition in 2019. In 2023, grant dollars were awarded to Fennville to install bilingual community wayfinding signs, Reed City for the Crossroads Recreation Connection, and Harbor Beach to expand community gardening.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2023, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy