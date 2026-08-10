Consumers Energy Foundation launches Community Impact Awards with Grants up to $20,000

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is introducing a new grant opportunity to support local organizations and expand their reach to include more recipients across communities.

The Foundation is launching the Community Impact Awards, a grant that will support community-led programs and nonprofit organizations in their mission to invest, uplift, and improve neighborhoods and communities. With 25 grants of up to $20,000 awarded, this grant expands opportunities for local organizations and broadens the impact of lives touched.

"This program recognizes that meaningful community progress often starts with local ideas and the people closest to the need," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "By creating this new grant opportunity, we are broadening access to funding and helping move good ideas forward."

Applications are open now through September 15. Community-led nonprofit organizations of all sizes are encouraged to apply. For full eligibility requirements, applicants can view the application and apply here.

The Community Impact Awards will be offered in place of the former Prosperity Signature Award, maintaining a total investment of $500,000.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2025, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $17 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit consumersenergy.com/foundation.

SOURCE Consumers Energy