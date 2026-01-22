Consumers Energy Foundation Opens Call for 2026 Planet Award Letters of Intent

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is now accepting Letters of Intent for the 2026 Planet Awards, the Foundation's signature environmental grant program dedicated to preserving and restoring Michigan's land, water and air. Letters of Intent are due by February 4, 2026.

Each year, the Planet Awards provide a total of $500,000 in grant funding to Michigan nonprofits, municipalities and educational institutions committed to environmental stewardship and improving the quality of life for communities across the state. The Planet Awards are the first of three-signature grant funding opportunities, totaling $1.5 million that the Foundation provides each year.

"The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to invest in projects that enhance Michigan's natural resources for generations to come," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We look forward to reviewing innovative, community driven proposals for the 2026 Planet Awards that will make a real, tangible difference across our state."

The Foundation's 2025 Planet Award grants totaled $500,000 and supported projects designed to restore habitats and strengthen environmental resilience across Michigan. Past recipients include City of Eastpointe, City of Parchment and Michigan State University Infrastructure Planning and Facilities. Projects like these demonstrate the high-impact, community-centered environmental initiatives the Foundation seeks to support in 2026.

2026 Planet Award – Letter of Intent Details

Organizations interested in applying for a 2026 Planet Award grant must submit a Letter of Intent by February 4, 2026.

Eligible organizations include:

Michigan-based nonprofits

Municipalities and public agencies

Educational institutions

Projects must focus on one or more of the following:

Land preservation or restoration

Water quality improvement

Air quality improvement

