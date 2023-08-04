Consumers Energy Foundation Prosperity Awards to Provide $500,000 to Michigan Nonprofits

News provided by

Consumers Energy

04 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling on nonprofit organizations across the state to submit letters of intent for the 2023 Prosperity Awards. The grants will provide as much as $250,000 to two or more Michigan nonprofits or municipalities to support economic development and improve community welfare. A total of $500,000 will be awarded through this grant program.

The Prosperity Awards are the third of three $500,000 signature grant rounds in 2023, totaling $1.5 million; Planet Award winners were announced in April, and People Award winners were announced in July. Letters of intent must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to be considered for the next phase of the application process.

The Foundation is accepting letters of intent in support of its Neighborhood Revitalization and Arts & Culture priorities:

  • Neighborhood Revitalization: Programs that cultivate attractive neighborhoods, revitalize commercial corridors, encourage downtown development, reduce blight and create safe and affordable housing.
  • Arts & Culture: Projects that enhance public assets and enrich the lives of community members, provide job and educational opportunities, attract visitors and support community vibrancy.

Last year, the Consumers Energy Foundation's Prosperity Awards helped Oxford and Muskegon Heights start major downtown and community transformations.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2022, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. 

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy

