Consumers Energy Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction in Midwest Among Large Natural Gas Providers

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy ranks highest in customer satisfaction among large natural gas providers in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

"We work hard every day to follow through on our purpose of world-class performance delivering hometown service. The fact that our customers tell us they approve of our work is gratifying and humbling," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and chief executive officer. "We will continue striving to earn our customers' trust as we provide energy for their homes and businesses across Michigan."

Consumers Energy received the highest marks among 17 utilities included in the segment of large gas utilities in the Midwest.

Consumers Energy provides natural gas to over 4 million Michigan residents through nearly 30,000 miles of pipelines. Over 2,000 Consumers Energy employees are dedicated to serving the company's natural gas customers, who are concentrated in southeast Michigan but reach across 45 counties.

"Our customers are #1, and we have been deliberately focused on keeping up with them," Poppe said. "Our customers and my co-workers make a great team. Michigan is the place to be, and we believe that a recognition like this can help attract the best and brightest to join us here!"

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest utility, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/consumersenergy

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/consumersenergy





SOURCE Consumers Energy

Related Links

http://www.consumersenergy.com

