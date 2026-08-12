Consumers Energy Secures Natural Gas System with Nearly 150 Miles of Upgrades Across Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is upgrading its statewide natural gas system this summer, with crews replacing 149 miles of existing pipeline across Michigan communities.

The ongoing construction work is replacing existing cast iron and steel pipelines, some of which are about a century old. Over 600 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are performing the work.

"We work throughout the year to make sure we safely, affordably and reliably serve the 1.8 million homes and businesses that count on us," said LeeRoy Wells, Consumers Energy's president of natural gas delivery. "These upgrades are an investment in securing our system, serving our customers this year and for years to come."

Consumers Energy is carrying out a majority of the work in these communities:

Southeast Michigan – 14 miles in Livonia, 14 miles in Mount Clemens, 10 miles in Warren, 7 miles in Pontiac, 6 miles in Bloomfield, and 6 miles in Troy

14 miles in Livonia, 14 miles in Mount Clemens, 10 miles in Warren, 7 miles in Pontiac, 6 miles in Bloomfield, and 6 miles in Troy Bay Region – 18 miles in Saginaw, 12 miles in Lapeer, 12 miles in Owosso, 8 miles in Bay City

18 miles in Saginaw, 12 miles in Lapeer, 12 miles in Owosso, 8 miles in Bay City Kalamazoo – 14 miles

14 miles Lansing – 12 miles

12 miles Alma – 11 miles

Consumers Energy is also continuing to make progress on its Four Cities Metro Pipeline in Oakland and Macomb counties, a replacement of a major regional pipeline that will continue through this decade.

Consumers Energy is performing this work as part of its Natural Gas Delivery Plan, ensuring its system remains safe while costing the typical household about $3 a day.

Wells also encouraged the public to be safe when carrying out their own projects that involve digging underground. If you are doing the work yourself, call 8-1-1 or go to missdig811.org to locate your public underground utilities. If you are hiring it out, make sure your contractor contacts MISS DIG to ensure the utilities on your property are clearly marked to avoid damaging them.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7. Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy