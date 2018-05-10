Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch's Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids

Over the last three years, Switch and Consumers Energy have developed a strong partnership. Consumers Energy provides 100% renewable energy to Switch's Pyramid Campus, and now Consumers Energy is housing their mission-critical data in Switch's Tier 5® Platinum data center ecosystem, the most advanced, secure and highest-rated in the Eastern United States.

"Like Switch, Consumers Energy has made a commitment to the planet and to Michigan. This new agreement with Switch keeps our dollars in Michigan as we work to power our IT infrastructure with 100 percent renewable energy," said Consumers Energy's senior vice president for customer experience and technology Brian Rich. "We have been pleased to work with Switch, first to develop a new program that powers Switch with renewable energy, and now to be a client at the Switch PYRAMID."

The growing relationship with Consumers Energy is a reflection of the strong demand from a variety of customers, including government, enterprise and cloud at The Pyramid Campus, one of The Switch PRIME™ data center locations in the United States. Switch GRAND RAPIDS serves as a PRIME hub for Chicago, New York and the rest of the Northeastern United States. The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids also offers 0% sales/use tax and 0% business personal property tax for Switch's clients.

"Consumers Energy's selection of Switch's Pyramid Campus to house its mission-critical data demonstrates their need to be operating in a data center environment that provides unparalleled security, resiliency and 100-percent uptime," said Switch executive vice president of strategy Adam Kramer. "We are pleased to welcome Consumers Energy to the growing technology ecosystem at The Switch PYRAMID."

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's highest-rated hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. The Switch PRIMES are located in the most cost-effective area of each North American zone based on power, connectivity, taxes, cost of living and lower risk of natural disasters. Visit switch.com for more information.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy is creating a sustainable future by focusing on the environment, powering Michigan's economy and investing in people.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Switch and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding customer deployment plans and planned construction timelines. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Switch's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. You should carefully evaluate these forward looking statements in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Switch's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any reports Switch subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends and speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, Switch undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

