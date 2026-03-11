Consumers Energy Unveils Electric Supply Plan to Keep Energy Reliable and Bills Lower

Proposal includes Two Natural Gas Plants, More Renewables

JACKSON, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today that its upcoming Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will include an all-of-the-above approach to how we supply electricity with over 13 GW in expanded renewables and clean energy resources including solar, battery storage, and wind supported by two new natural gas plants generating 1.5 GW.

This plan is designed to deliver the affordable, reliable energy Michigan needs to thrive for the next 20 years, ensuring power is available every hour of every day. The comprehensive strategy combined with nationally recognized customer programs that reward energy savings will help drive down customer bills.

"Affordable, secure and reliable energy remains a cornerstone of Michigan's future, and this plan positions the state to support new homes, businesses and industries with confidence, lowering customer costs for all," said Sri Maddipati, Consumers Energy's president of electric supply. "This plan combines new natural gas units with wind, solar and battery storage to meet demand in all conditions enhancing and securing the grid for the communities we call home."

Highlights in the plan include:

Competitively Priced Solutions: Affordability and reliability are central priorities of the plan. The two new natural gas plants enhance system reliability and help maintain affordable energy – prioritizing the lowest cost energy source available at any moment.

Affordability and reliability are central priorities of the plan. The two new natural gas plants enhance system reliability and help maintain affordable energy – prioritizing the lowest cost energy source available at any moment. Efficient Generation: The plan repurposes our existing industrial sites at Karn Generating Facility in Bay County and Thetford Township in Genesee County, minimizing land impacts and leveraging existing grid infrastructure, adding two new natural gas plants to deliver fast-starting, on-demand power when customers need it most. As we build up our clean energy portfolio, these units offer a solid reliability foundation that allows us to continue adding renewable energy.

The plan repurposes our existing industrial sites at Karn Generating Facility in Bay County and Thetford Township in Genesee County, minimizing land impacts and leveraging existing grid infrastructure, adding two new natural gas plants to deliver fast-starting, on-demand power when customers need it most. As we build up our clean energy portfolio, these units offer a solid reliability foundation that allows us to continue adding renewable energy. Community Investments: This plan would strengthen the state's workforce by adding thousands of construction jobs and creating hundreds of permanent positions through our investments in natural gas, wind, and solar. In addition to the expanded workforce, the plan's investments in these local communities will enhance the tax base by nearly $19 billion from projects including the natural gas plants and those in the Renewable Energy Plan approved in 2025 supporting local government and the services our residential and business customers rely on through property taxes.

This plan would strengthen the state's workforce by adding thousands of construction jobs and creating hundreds of permanent positions through our investments in natural gas, wind, and solar. In addition to the expanded workforce, the plan's investments in these local communities will enhance the tax base by nearly $19 billion from projects including the natural gas plants and those in the Renewable Energy Plan approved in 2025 supporting local government and the services our residential and business customers rely on through property taxes. Continued Clean Energy Resources: Our continued commitment to clean energy options, such as solar, wind and battery storage will achieve the targets set in the 2023 energy law. Combined with our award-winning customer programs, which have saved customers $8.5 billion since 2009 and are projected to save $18 billion by 2050, the plan keeps energy affordable by rewarding energy savings and using the lowest–cost resources available.

"We value Consumers Energy's investment in our community and appreciate the partnership and support behind this effort," said Terri Close, Hampton Township supervisor. "While this project will certainly strengthen our local economy, its impact reaches far beyond Hampton Township and Bay County. By taking advantage of existing infrastructure, this project shows Consumers Energy's long–term commitment to provide reliable, affordable energy that will benefit families and businesses across Michigan."

"The planned investments by Consumers Energy will create meaningful opportunities for skilled workers across Michigan," Steve Claywell, President of the Michigan Building Trades Council. "These projects will support good-paying jobs and strengthen the skilled trades pipeline for the women and men who build and maintain our state's vital infrastructure."

The company plans to file its IRP in June and is subject to approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/energysupplyplan.

