Consumers Energy Warns Michigan Customers to Watch out for New Online Scams

Consumers Energy

22 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is warning customers to be aware of online scammers who aim to trick people into calling bogus phone numbers and obtain access to credit cards, bank accounts or other personal information. The company has also shared information about these scam attempts with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"Consumers Energy looks out for the people we serve, so we want to build awareness and encourage people to watch out for criminals who look out for no one's well-being but their own," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer. "People can take steps to make sure they're dealing legitimately with us and protect their money and personal information."

Consumers Energy said some customers have inadvertently contacted scammers after going online to search for the company's phone number. Some online searches have led people to call criminals who pretend to be with the company. The scammers request payment for services like starting new accounts, which usually don't require a deposit, or tell the caller they have an outstanding balance that they need to pay immediately.

If you have made a payment and think you were the victim of a scam, call 800-477-5050, and Consumers Energy will collect details. If you did not make a payment, file a police report with local law enforcement.

Rich offered the following advice for people to protect themselves:

  • Consumers Energy never asks for your credit card information over the phone, and instead will transfer you to a secure system for payments.
  • Call Consumers Energy's toll-free number, 800-477-5050, or go to ConsumersEnergy.com if you need to interact with us.
  • If someone is asking for personal information and says they're from Consumers Energy, hang up and call 800-477-5050.
  • Consumers Energy does not demand specific methods to pay bills, such as prepaid debit cards. Go to ConsumersEnergy.com/waystopay to see how you can pay your bill.

"Our work at Consumers Energy starts with safety, and that means looking out for our coworkers and the people we serve across Michigan every day," Rich said. "We want to get the reminder out to our friends and neighbors to be careful when it comes to your personal information, and not to fall victim to scams."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

