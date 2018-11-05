Consumers Harmed as a Result of Inaccurate Tax Liens or Civil Judgments on Their TransUnion Credit Reports Can Now Get $1,500

The Court approved a Settlement with TransUnion related to claims that it included inaccurate public records on its credit reports and failed to disclose the vendor from whom it obtained public record information.

TransUnion has established an Alternative Dispute Resolution Program ("ADR Program") for consumers who were injured by a TransUnion credit report containing an inaccurate civil judgment or tax lien. Affected consumers can participate now. If consumers are able to show they were injured, they can get a payment of $1,500. Consumers who previously attempted unsuccessfully to dispute the inaccurate record can receive an additional $500. The ADR Program is available until March 20, 2020.

Consumers may be included if TransUnion sent their credit report to a third party between July 5, 2014 and March 23, 2018, and the report contained a tax lien or civil judgment that was inaccurate or did not belong to them.

Consumers should visit the ADR Program website, www.TUPublicRecordSettlementADR.com, to fill out a form to participate in the ADR Program.

For more information:

SOURCE Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.; Francis & Mailman, P.C.; Kelly & Crandall, PLC; Berger & Montague, P.C.