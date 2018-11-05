Consumers Harmed as a Result of Inaccurate Tax Liens or Civil Judgments on Their TransUnion Credit Reports Can Now Get $1,500

Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C. , Francis & Mailman, P.C.
Nov 05, 2018

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.; Francis & Mailman, P.C.; Kelly & Crandall, PLC; and Berger & Montague, P.C. about the consolidated lawsuits Clark v. Trans Union LLC, No. 3:15-cv-00391 and Anderson v. Trans Union LLC, No. 3:16-cv-00558 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Consumers with an inaccurate tax lien or civil judgment on a TransUnion credit report could qualify for $1,500 from a class action settlement.
Inaccurate tax lien or civil judgment on a credit report? See if you qualify for $1,500 at TUPublicRecordSettlementADR.com.
TransUnion created an Alternative Dispute Resolution Program for consumers who were harmed by a TransUnion credit report containing an inaccurate civil judgment or tax lien.
The Court approved a Settlement with TransUnion related to claims that it included inaccurate public records on its credit reports and failed to disclose the vendor from whom it obtained public record information. 

TransUnion has established an Alternative Dispute Resolution Program ("ADR Program") for consumers who were injured by a TransUnion credit report containing an inaccurate civil judgment or tax lien.  Affected consumers can participate now.  If consumers are able to show they were injured, they can get a payment of $1,500.   Consumers who previously attempted unsuccessfully to dispute the inaccurate record can receive an additional $500. The ADR Program is available until March 20, 2020. 

Consumers may be included if TransUnion sent their credit report to a third party between July 5, 2014 and March 23, 2018, and the report contained a tax lien or civil judgment that was inaccurate or did not belong to them.

Consumers should visit the ADR Program website, www.TUPublicRecordSettlementADR.com, to fill out a form to participate in the ADR Program. 

