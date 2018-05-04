Recent data breaches, misuse of sensitive consumer data, and scandals involving privacy with social media sites have led to heightened sensitivity of how behavior is tracked, sold, and used. Fyndus will be upfront with how consumer data is captured, interpreted and utilized, while also giving the consumer complete control of information shared. The consumer can opt out at any time.

Affan Waheed, Founder & CEO, Fyndus said, "It is public knowledge that most e-commerce and location-based mobile applications capture your data, use it, and advertisers display ads based on your behaviors. Fyndus will be completely transparent, and we will reward you for the data you choose to share with us with Fyndus credits."

Founded in 2016, Fyndus has experienced explosive growth with almost 300,000 users worldwide. Currently available in six countries with global operations in nine countries worldwide, Fyndus has been on the upswing. Fyndus is seeking Series A investment for an undisclosed amount with immediate plans to pursue Series B.

"We will use the data that consumers provide to show them an ad, local deal, or product, that saves them time and money and rewards them with Fyndus credits, which can be redeemed for discount coupons and merchandise," said Waheed.

About Fyndus

Fyndus, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices located throughout Europe and the Middle East, is changing the way people shop and save and helping local businesses thrive. Fyndus...Discover. Shop. Save! To learn more, visit https://Fyndus.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-manage-and-control-everything-about-their-data-with-fyndus-llc-app-300642616.html

SOURCE Fyndus, LLC,

Related Links

http://www.fyndus.com

