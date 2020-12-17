Consumers Optimistic About Travel In 2021, According To New Data From Tablet Hotels, The Hotel Experts At The Michelin Guide

The company also announced the launch of the Tablet Recovery Pledge, which is designed to provide travelers with more information about the enhanced safety measures participating hotels are taking to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. More than 1,000 of Tablet's partner hotels have taken the pledge and confirmed they are acting responsibly to support the health and well-being of guests and staff.

"We launched the Recovery Pledge to give travelers extra peace of mind when choosing a Tablet destination and to give hotels on our platform the opportunity to explain their enhanced health and safety measures," said Lucy Lieberman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tablet. "Our hotels have always held themselves to the highest standards when it comes to guest safety and sanitation, and they were eager to share the additional steps they were taking during the pandemic, so travelers can book their stays with confidence."

The Recovery Pledge is the latest in a series of initiatives Tablet has launched in collaboration with its hotel partners to help them meet consumers' unique travel and work needs amid the ongoing pandemic. The company is also partnering with 25 selected hotels to make rooms available by the day at reduced rates for those looking for a safe and inspiring remote office workspace. Consumers in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Austin, Nashville and London now have the option of booking a room at a Tablet hotel to use during business hours for a refreshing change of pace from their home or corporate office.

Tablet has also recently expanded its Tablet Plus selection, giving travelers even more reason to begin planning trips and getaways again. The company has added hundreds of properties to the VIP program, bringing the total number of participating hotels to over 1,000. Tablet Plus program members receive access to upgrades, member-only sales and other exclusive benefits at Tablet Plus hotels as well as dedicated concierge-level assistance from Tablet's team of travel specialists.

Tablet Recovery Pledge Methodology

To create the Recovery Pledge, Tablet first compiled research on COVID-19 hotel safety guidelines set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local authorities in various markets, hotel unions, and travel and hospitality brands. Tablet then crafted a survey based on the research and sent it to all hotels with whom the company has a direct relationship. The survey was designed to focus on three critical categories:

Implementation of safety and cleaning measures related to COVID-19

Providing access to personal protective equipment for all staff and guests

Adherence to government-recommended actions designed to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19

More than 1,000 hotels are participating in Tablet's Recovery Pledge.

About Tablet Hotels

Founded in 2000 and part of MICHELIN since 2018, Tablet offers a curated selection of extraordinary hotels to meet every discerning traveler's taste and budget and makes booking them quick and easy. The company provides concierge-level customer service from an experienced team of travel specialists and offers membership in the Tablet Plus VIP program, which offers upgrades and exclusive privileges to members when they stay at participating Tablet Plus hotels. Available in eight languages, the Tablet website and iOS app allow users across the globe to discover hotel destinations that provide a uniquely memorable experience rather than just a room for the night.

For more information, please visit TabletHotels.com .

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. ( www.michelinman.com ) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants.

