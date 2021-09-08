Consumers Ready for Fun Help Drive Strong Sales Growth for the CircusTrix Portfolio of Brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for experiential entertainment continues to expand, so has the footprint of the CircusTrix family of brands; which includes Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, as well as DEFY and Rockin' Jump parks across 16 countries. With a network of more than 280 active entertainment venues worldwide, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world, outpacing the nearest competititor by more than double. Allen Rodriguez has served as the Executive Chairman of the CircusTrix portfolio of brands owned by Palladium Equity Partners since 2016 and is now leading the day-to-day operations as the CEO. Under Rodriguez's leadership, the CircusTrix management team has generated exponential organic unit and acquisition growth, taking the portfolio of brands from 30 to more than 280 parks over the past 4 years, with continued expansion planned for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

As the largest brand in the industry, Sky Zone continues to be the leading destination for active entertainment and has experienced robust growth after the COVID-19 pandemic forced temporary industry closures in March 2020. Since reopening the last of its temporarily closed domestic and Canadian locations in June 2021, Sky Zone parks have seen 20% sales growth on average compared to 2019, with many parks seeing upwards of 50% growth. Key drivers have been offerings like birthday parties, which account for over 20% of the revenue at the average park, and the GLOW program that transforms each park into a weekend jumping dance club with blacklights, music, and lasers.

The CircusTrix portfolio of brands, with both Corporate and Franchised venues, has demonstrated its resilience throughout the pandemic and many locations have been operating at a record-setting sales pace since late 2020. As more families gain confidence in returning to entertainment and recreation outside the home, select parks are experiencing a surge in Membership sign ups with over 250,000 Members in the US. Guests are also spending a longer time in parks to experience fun that they have missed which is also increasing concessions growth. Rockin' Jump parks, for instance, are seeing double digit growth in concession sales compared to 2019.

Furthermore, in the first half of the year, CircusTrix has seen a 125% increase in franchise inquiries and is in the process of finalizing agreements for over a dozen new franchise locations domestically. This franchise unit growth trajectory is anticipated to continue and is on pace to eclipse a 400% increase in Franchise Agreements awarded compared to last year.

"It's no secret that Americans want to get out of their homes and have fun again as familes, and the CircusTrix portfolio of entertainment venues provide the perfect setting for guests of all ages to enjoy a wide range of innovative attractions every time they visit. My additional role as CEO is really just an extension of what I have been proud to be part of for the past four and half years working with the talented teams at Sky Zone, DEFY, and Rockin' Jump. Collectively, our trampoline parks have had great success in meeting consumer and franchise expectations, and I look forward to building on this momentum," said Allen Rodriguez, CEO of CircusTrix.

Earlier in his career, Rodriguez served as chief executive and chief restructuring officer of Tower Records and worked at Univision Communications as Executive Vice President. More recently, he has played an integral role with multiple companies within the Palladium Equity Partners portfolio. Rodriguez earned an A.B. in Government from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 170 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 280 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

