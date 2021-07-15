Consumers' Research launches 'Woka-Cola' campaign targeting the company for hypocrisy

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consumers' Research launched a series of new advertising efforts aimed at Coca-Cola for cozying up to woke politicians instead of servicing their customers.

The new ad and mobile billboards, which will be driven around Coke's Headquarters, the Coca-Cola Museum, and the Georgia State Capitol for the next four weeks, highlight Coke's use of forced labor in China, their contributions to the obesity crisis, and other health concerns related to their product. The launch includes the following :

A satirical take on the famous hilltop ad, here , that will air Nationally and in Atlanta .

, that will air Nationally and in . A new website dedicated to highlighting Coke's hypocrisy – AlwaysWokaCola.com

Mobile billboards scheduled to drive around Coke's HQ, the Coca-Cola Museum, and the GA State Capitol for the next 28 days.

"Today, we are launching AlwaysWokaCola.com and the accompanying ads as a satirical reminder to Coke to focus on their consumers, not woke politicians. The company has taken its eye off the well-being of the customer. Their products continue to contribute significantly to childhood obesity, they have sourced sugar from companies in China reportedly using forced labor, and they have such poor quality control that racist directives, like "be less white" are included in staff trainings" said Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research.

These latest ads are part of Consumers' Research ongoing campaign known as the Consumers First Initiative , a major "name and shame" campaign against corporations that try to distract attention from their corporate failures by playing woke politics.

Consumers' Research initial launch successfully targeted corporations including American Airlines , Coca-Cola , and Nike by running weeklong ads criticizing the companies for putting woke politics over consumer interests. Last week ahead of the MLB All-Star game, the nonprofit released its second phase of the ongoing campaign with hard-hitting ads critical of Major League Baseball (MLB) and Ticketmaster .

Hild's message is clear, "Any corporation who decides to distract from their misdeeds by taking radical positions on political and social issues that are unrelated to their business to garner positive praise from woke politicians and press is on notice, it's not going to work."

You can view all of Consumers' Research ads here:

Always Woka-Cola

Losing Record (MLB)

Droves (Ticketmaster)

Busted (Coca-Cola)

The Worst (American Airlines)

Cover (Nike)

About Consumers' Research:

Founded in 1929, Consumers' Research is an independent educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its near century old mission is to increase the knowledge and understanding of issues, policies, products, and services of concern to consumers and to promote the freedom to act on that knowledge and understanding. Consumers Research frequently comments on the effects that laws, regulations, and government programs have on consumers. For more information visit: http://consumersresearch.org .

SOURCE Consumers' Research

