Consumers Reveal Event Booking Habits and Preferences in New EventUp Survey

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are happy to get back to socializing and celebrating, and venues should be prepared for a boost in event bookings.

EventUp , the largest event venue directory helping restaurants, hotels, and unique venues capture new leads and increase event revenue, surveyed 500 consumers about their habits and preferences when booking events online. Here are the highlights of what consumers shared in the survey.

EventUp Infographic: Consumers Reveal Event Booking Habits and Preferences

This data is being released in an infographic.

Our survey respondents varied on how much time they need in advance to book an event. 62% need a month or less, while 38% need more than two months.

Pandemic safety is very much on everyone's minds when booking events. The top safety protocols consumers look for in a venue include masks for staff, hand sanitizing stations, masks for guests, proof of vaccination, and outside venue spaces.

Reviews influence consumers more than you may think. When asked "How much do reviews impact your decision-making when booking a venue?" 76% of consumers said that reviews are a factor, while 24% said that reviews don't influence them as much.

Consumers don't want to wait once they've submitted an event inquiry. They expect the venue to respond sooner rather than later. When asked "What is the time frame do you want to hear from a venue once you submit a request?" 92% said they would like a response within 48 hours.

"With the busy holiday season starting soon, hospitality venues need to consider consumer preferences and have everything in place to handle event requests," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "And having hospitality software like Triplesat and directory listings sites like EventUp in place before the busy season will allow venues to streamline their marketing and event management for a successful end of 2021."

About Eventp

EventUp powered by Tripleseat was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp is the largest venue directory with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.

SOURCE Tripleseat