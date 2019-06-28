Consumers Save Big with Last Minute Alaska Cruises

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There has never been a better time than now to discover Alaska! With the Alaska season now underway, more passengers than ever are looking to see the icy fjords up close while taking advantage of significant savings for booking a last-minute cruise.

The top cruise travel agency franchise in North America, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, continues to see high demand for Alaska in the Pacific Northwest with the deployment of two brand new ships – Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy – which are offering 7-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle, for prices as low as $599 per person. The Norwegian Joy features the thrilling two-level race track, a virtual world of wonder at the Galaxy Pavilion, new concierge level accommodations, and stunning views from the observation lounges – perfect for families, couples, and anyone looking to relax while taking in The Last Frontier.

"Alaska continues to grow in popularity, but this season is like none other with the largest deployment of cruise ships yet," said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. "With this many cruise ships, our customers really win – they get to choose the widest selection of ships yet and get to enjoy significant savings as cruise lines look to fill their unsold staterooms. We see this as a fantastic opportunity for our Franchisees to help their customers check off Alaska from their bucket list, along with introduce new people to cruising for the first time!"

At Expedia CruiseShipCenters, customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance – all at Expedia prices. Each franchise location offers personal vacation consultations in person, through email or over the phone, so customers have the freedom to book when, where, and how they choose. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, customers get to enjoy the best of two worlds: competitive pricing on a wide range of travel products and expert, personalized advice from a real person connected to a locally owned business.

For more information about booking vacations and exploring Expedia CruiseShipCenters' Alaska cruise offerings, please visit www.cruiseshipcenters.com.

About Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters provides exceptional value and expert advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations through its network of over 291 retail travel agency franchises. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, the company's more than 6,650 Vacation Consultants facilitate the booking of a wide range of vacation products including cruises, flights, hotels, vacation packages, tours, excursions and more. The company has been navigating spectacular vacation experiences for customers across North America for 30 years. For more information on Expedia CruiseShipCenters, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia and CruiseShipCenters are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Media Contact: Sam Israel, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, sisrael@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Related Links

http://www.cruiseshipcenters.com

