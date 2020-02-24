Consumers' Savings Rebound After Holiday Spending, According to MagnifyMoney Savings Index

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnifyMoney, a LendingTree subsidiary that helps consumers compare financial products, today released its monthly Savings Index which found that 44% of Americans will add to their savings this month as consumers recover from holiday spending. Additionally, more than 1 in 5 are actively saving for emergencies.

In this month's edition of the Savings Index, which launched in October 2019, MagnifyMoney asked more than 1,200 consumers about their savings habits during the month of February as well as their top savings goals.

February Savings Index Key Findings:

44% of Americans increased their savings in February , which is a five-percentage point increase from January. Meanwhile, nearly 1 in 5 withdrew money from their savings account.

, which is a five-percentage point increase from January. Meanwhile, nearly 1 in 5 withdrew money from their savings account. Men increased savings at a higher rate than women: 49% of men upped their savings fund in February, compared to just 40% of women. Women were also nearly twice as likely to report they do not have any savings at all.

49% of men upped their savings fund in February, compared to just 40% of women. Women were also nearly twice as likely to report they do not have any savings at all. About 1 in 4 Gen Zers and millennials depleted some of their savings this month , which is a higher rate than all other generations.

, which is a higher rate than all other generations. Top 3 things Americans are saving for: general savings (32%), emergencies (22%) and vacations (20%).

