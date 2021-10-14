Consumers: Venues Need to Prioritize Photos, Video, and Fast Response in Online Presence

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers plan in-person events, venues need to take some extra steps to make sure they stand out in order to secure bookings.

EventUp , the largest event venue directory helping restaurants, hotels, and unique venues capture new leads and increase event revenue, surveyed 500 consumers about what they look for in a venue's online listings when booking events. This data is being released in an infographic, shared below.

EventUp

Here are the highlights of what consumers shared in the survey:

Despite the closures and delays brought on by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, many of the respondents have booked venues recently. 53% did so within the last 6 months, 24% did so within the last 1 to 3 years, and 23% did so within the last year

Images and videos play an important role in consumers' decisions to book a venue. Photos and videos are two of the top five things consumers look for in a venue listing.

Consumers say that they won't book with venues that don't have any information, post bad photos, list expensive pricing, don't include a link to their website, and don't have an online presence beyond a website.

Consumers don't want to wait once they've submitted an event inquiry. They expect the venue to respond sooner rather than later. 92% said they would like a response within 48 hours.

When communicating with prospective venues, almost three-quarters of respondents preferred email, and 60% said they would rather speak to their contacts on the phone.

"Understanding what consumers want in a venue listing will help venues using EventUp attract more leads. Venues should take a look at their listings now and update them with these findings so they're ready in time for 2021 holiday bookings," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

About EventUp

EventUp powered by Tripleseat was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp is the largest venue directory with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

[email protected]

978-614-0490

SOURCE EventUp