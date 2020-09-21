Consumers Who Own or Owned a Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven Could Get Benefits From a Settlement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Greg Coleman Law, Whitfield Bryson LLP, and Tycko & Zavareei LLP about the lawsuit Hamm v. Sharp Electronics Corporation, Case No. 5:19-cv-00488-JSM-PRL, in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Sharp Electronics Corporation ("Sharp") has reached a Settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleges certain Sharp-branded Microwave Drawer Ovens ("Class Microwaves") contained an issue that caused arcing through the waveguide, which could cause the Class Microwave to malfunction (an "Arcing Event"). Sharp denies these allegations.

Consumers may be included in the class if they purchased or received a new Class Microwave, or they were the first person to own a residential real property with a new Class Microwave, installed between January 1, 2009 and August 5, 2020.

Eligible class members may be able to get benefits such as a Limited Extended 5-year Warranty; full replacement; up to $250 cash payment or $500 voucher; and/or reimbursements for certain out-of-pocket payments if their Class Microwave experienced an Arcing Event or if their Class Microwave experiences an Arcing Event in the future.

To get benefits, eligible class members must file a claim and include any required documentation. Claim Forms are available at the website, www.SharpMicrowaveLitigation.com, or by calling 1-800-242-5127. Individuals may file a claim online or download or obtain a copy of the Claim Form and send it in via e-mail or regular mail. Individuals whose Limited Extended Warranty expires before January 7, 2021 and who have experienced an Arcing Event must submit a Claim Form by May 7, 2021. Individuals whose Limited Extended Warranty has not expired as of January 7, 2021 and who have experienced an Arcing Event or experience an Arcing Event in the future must submit a Claim Form within two years of the date of the Arcing Event.

Those affected should visit the website www.SharpMicrowaveLitigation.com or call 1-800-242-5127 to learn more about this Settlement and how it could affect their rights.

Important Information and Dates:

Eligible class members must object to the Settlement by November 17, 2020 .

. Eligible class members must exclude themselves from the Settlement by November 17, 2020 .

. Eligible class members whose Class Microwave already experienced an Arcing Event or whose Class Microwave experiences an Arcing Event in the future, must submit a Claim Form in accordance with the dates set forth above.

The Court will hold a hearing on January 7, 2021 to consider whether to approve the Settlement, a request for $3 million for attorneys' costs and fees, and a service payment of $1,500 to each Class Representative ( $10,500 total). The attorneys' fees and service payments to the Class Representatives will not reduce the amount of benefits available to Class Members. You and your own lawyer can appear and speak at the hearing, but you do not have to.

For more information:

SOURCE Greg Coleman Law, Whitfield Bryson LLP, and Tycko & Zavareei LLP