Consumers Who Purchased Grove Square Coffee Could Get $25-$275 From a Class Action Settlement

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Harvey, LLC and Ward & Cooper, LLC announce that a settlement has been reached with Sturm Foods, Inc. and Treehouse Foods, Inc. in a class action lawsuit about whether labeling of Grove Square Coffee ("GSC") products for use in Keurig® brewing machines misled consumers into believing that GSC light, medium and dark roast coffee contained premium, ground coffee. Defendants deny any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided which side is right.

You are included in the settlement as a "Class Member" if you purchased GSC products from a retail store in Alabama, California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, or Tennessee any time from September 30, 2010 through September 30, 2014.

Defendants have agreed to create a $25,000,000 Settlement Fund, which, after deducting attorneys' fees, costs and expenses, administrative expenses, and service awards, will be used to pay Class Members who submit valid Claim Forms. Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form for purchases made in: (1) Alabama will receive up to $100 per Claim Form regardless of the number of GSC products purchased; (2) New York will receive up to $275 per Claim Form regardless of the number of GSC products purchased; and (3) California, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee will receive $25 per GSC product purchased, for up to three purchases, for up to $75 per Claim Form. Payment amounts may be reduced on a proportionate basis, if needed, to pay all valid claims.

You must submit a valid Claim Form by May 7, 2020. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.InstantCoffeeLawsuit.com or printed from the website and mailed to the address on the form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-866-800-0337.

If you do nothing, you will not get a settlement payment. You may object to the settlement and notify the Court that you or your lawyer intend to appear at the Court's Fairness Hearing. Objections are due March 23, 2020.

Complete information, including the Settlement Agreement, is available at www.InstantCoffeeLawsuit.com.

