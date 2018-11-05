Consumers with Bankruptcies, Tax Liens, or Civil Judgments on Their Experian Credit Reports May Be Affected by a Settlement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.; Francis & Mailman, P.C.; Kelly & Crandall, PLC; and Berger Montague PC about the consolidated lawsuits Clark v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc., No. 3:16-cv-32 and Brown v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc., No. 3:16-cv-670 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Experian agreed to settle litigation claiming it included inaccurate tax liens or civil judgments on its credit reports and failed to disclose its public record information vendor. Experian denies that it did anything wrong.

Consumers may be included if: (a) they requested their Experian credit report between January 15, 2011 and September 21, 2018, and it included a public record (such as a bankruptcy, judgment, or tax lien); and/or (b) Experian sent their credit report to a third party between January 15, 2014 and September 21, 2018, and the report contained a tax lien or civil judgment that was inaccurate or did not belong to them.

If the Settlement is approved, Experian will stop reporting tax liens and civil judgments for a period of time; implement new procedures when reporting such public records in the future; and disclose the name, address, and website of its public records vendor, if it uses one, to collect public record information contained in a consumer's disclosure. Affected consumers may claim two years of credit monitoring. Experian will establish Mediation and Arbitration Programs for consumers who have claims against Experian related to such public records. If consumers meet certain requirements, they will be eligible to request a payment. However, no payment is guaranteed.

Consumers will have 18 months after the "effective date" to participate in the Mediation and binding Arbitration Programs and/or request their two years of credit monitoring. The effective date will not occur until after the Court approves the Settlement and any appeals of Settlement objections are resolved. Details will be posted on the Settlement website.

Consumers should visit the website www.ExperianPublicRecordSettlement.com, e-mail info@ExperianPublicRecordSettlement.com, or call 1-866-893-8437 to learn more about this Settlement and how it could affect their rights.

Important Information and Dates:

Consumers may object to the Settlement by January 15, 2019 .

. The Court will hold a hearing on February 1, 2019 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and requested attorneys' fees. Affected consumers and their own lawyers can appear and speak at the hearing, but they do not have to.

For more information:

