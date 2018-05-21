Consumers with Bankruptcies, Tax Liens, or Civil Judgments on Their TransUnion Credit Reports May Be Affected by a Settlement

TransUnion agreed to settle litigation claiming it included inaccurate public records on its credit reports and failed to disclose the vendor from whom it obtained public record information. TransUnion denies that it did anything wrong.

Consumers may be included if: (a) they requested their TransUnion credit report between May 20, 2009 and March 23, 2018, and it included a public record (such as a bankruptcy, judgment, or tax lien); or (b) TransUnion sent their credit report to a third party between July 5, 2014 and March 23, 2018, and the report contained a tax lien or civil judgment that was inaccurate or did not belong to them.

If the Settlement is approved, TransUnion will establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution Program ("ADR Program") for consumers who were injured by a TransUnion credit report containing an inaccurate civil judgment or tax lien. If consumers are able to show they were injured, they can get an automatic payment of at least $1,500. TransUnion will also stop reporting civil judgments and tax liens for a period of time and will disclose its public records vendors.

The ADR Program will be available for 18 months after the "effective date." The effective date will not occur until after the court approves the Settlement and any appeals of Settlement objections are resolved. Details will be posted on the Settlement website.

Consumers should visit the website www.TUPublicRecordSettlement.com, e-mail transunion@clalegal.com, or call 1-844-718-2692 to learn more about this Settlement and how it could affect their rights.

Important Information and Dates:

Consumers may object to the Settlement by July 31, 2018 . Objections to any Motion for attorneys' fees or service awards must be submitted by August 10, 2018 .

. Objections to any Motion for attorneys' fees or service awards must be submitted by The Court will hold a hearing on August 29, 2018 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and requested attorneys' fees. Affected consumers and their own lawyers can appear and speak at the hearing, but they do not have to.

For more information:

