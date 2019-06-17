Consumers with Tax Liens or Civil Judgments on Their Equifax Credit Reports May Be Affected by a Settlement

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.; Francis & Mailman, P.C.; Kelly Guzzo, PLC; The Adkins Firm, P.C., and Berger & Montague, P.C. about the lawsuit Thomas v. Equifax Information Services, LLC, No. 3:18-cv-00684 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Equifax agreed to settle litigation claiming it included inaccurate information about the disposition (or description) of tax liens and civil judgments on its credit reports. Equifax denies that it did anything wrong.

Consumers may be included if Equifax sent their credit report to a third party between June 28, 2015 and May 14, 2019, and the report contained a tax lien or civil judgment that was inaccurate or did not belong to them.

If the Settlement is approved, Equifax will establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution Program ("ADR Program") for consumers who were injured by a Equifax credit report containing an inaccurate civil judgment or tax lien. If consumers are able to show they were injured, they can get an automatic payment of $1,500. Equifax will also stop reporting civil judgments and tax liens for a period of time and implement new procedures when it starts reporting civil judgments and tax liens in the future.

The ADR Program will be available for 24 months after the effective date. The effective date will not occur until after the court approves the Settlement and any appeals of Settlement objections are resolved. Details will be posted on the Settlement website.

Consumers should visit the website www.EquifaxPublicRecordSettlement.com, e-mail Equifaxclassaction@consumerlawfirm.com, or call 1-855-624-2739 to learn more about this Settlement and how it could affect their rights.

Important Information and Dates:

Consumers may object to the Settlement by September 6, 2019 . Objections to any Motion for attorneys' fees or service awards must be submitted by September 6, 2019 .

. Objections to any Motion for attorneys' fees or service awards must be submitted by . The Court will hold a hearing on September 13, 2019 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and requested attorneys' fees. Affected consumers and their own lawyers can appear and speak at the hearing, but they do not have to.

For more information:

