ConsumerTrack Celebrates Growth with New Expansion in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many companies and businesses shutting down and cutting staff due to Covid-19, ConsumerTrack has triumphed against the odds and continues to drive growth.

In addition to offices in Chicago, Denver, Bethlehem, Charlotte and their headquarters in Los Angeles, the leading digital media and marketing company has now expanded to Oahu, Hawaii. Since its formation in 2004 by President Jeff Bartlett and CEO Brett Rossman, ConsumerTrack has established itself as a leading financial information and customer acquisition powerhouse. From the beginning, ConsumerTrack has owned and operated digital properties that generate immense engagement from millions of customers each month. Self-funded and profitable, ConsumerTrack continues to prove itself as a rarity against the backdrop of countless other digital media companies.

"With this new expansion into Hawaii, ConsumerTrack is committed to impacting the state's goals of diversifying its economy to be more technology-focused and less reliant on tourism than in the past," said Jeff Bartlett, President and Co-Founder of ConsumerTrack.

Despite these uncertain times, the Team at ConsumerTrack continues to move full steam ahead while working remotely with the recent launch of a new site, GOFinancialAdvice , and keeping up with the growing demand for personal finance content on GOBankingRates . ConsumerTrack is focused on ensuring all employees' jobs are safe and secure while allowing flexibility in adjusting their needs to maintain and continue a productive workflow wherever they may live.

Working against any obstacles thrown its way, ConsumerTrack continues to expand, offering additional opportunities for team members to grow and thrive despite the pandemic-affected world.

About ConsumerTrack

Founded in 2004, ConsumerTrack Inc ., a privately held company, is a leader in digital content and customer acquisition for companies like Fidelity, TransUnion, Chase and hundreds of additional financial institutions. Since 2004, ConsumerTrack has steadily grown, expanding its expertise across digital media channels. The content and technology produced by ConsumerTrack engage millions of consumers each day with the goal of educating our audience to improve their finances and empowering readers to approach all the financial decisions they face with more confidence than ever before.

SOURCE ConsumerTrack, Inc.