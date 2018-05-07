ConsumerTrack Celebrates Its 14th Year

Since its formation in 2004 by Bartlett and CEO Brett Rossman, ConsumerTrack has continued to establish itself as a leading financial information and customer acquisition powerhouse. From its start, ConsumerTrack has owned and operated digital properties that generate immense engagement from millions of customers each month. The company has grown its headquarters in Los Angeles and expanded with offices in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania. Self-funded and profitable, ConsumerTrack has proven to be a rarity against the backdrop of countless other digital media companies.

After doubling its team in 2017 to over 100 employees, ConsumerTrack's growth continues in 2018, with over 25 employees joining thus far. Its client base also proceeds, now including a majority of the largest banks and financial companies in the Fortune 1000.

ConsumerTrack embarked on a game-changing partnership with CNN Money this year as well. Its Financial Comparison Tables are now running on the CNN Money homepage and are integrated throughout the site's award-winning financial content. Other accomplishments include record-breaking Q1 growth and doubling the audience of ConsumerTrack's leading personal finance website, GOBankingRates.com.

ConsumerTrack not only generates over 1 million new customers for its clients annually but original content produced on its own websites, social channels and partnerships will see over 5 billion impressions in 2018 alone. Adding to those numbers are its Financial Comparison Tables which will hit 10 billion impressions and videos that will be viewed almost 500 million times. With an evolving technology platform that allows ConsumerTrack to leverage automation to drive this kind of growth from data metrics and predictive analytics, it is projecting significant growth for 2019 as well.

