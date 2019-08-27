ConsumerTrack™ Continues to Build a Talented Team With the Help of Innovative Internship Program: "CTI University"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A constantly evolving economy and workforce means internships are arguably more important now than ever before for people looking to jumpstart their careers. ConsumerTrack™, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing and content company, knows this as well as anyone, which is why they continue to build their incredible team in-part through their innovative program known as "CTI University", the company's internship program.

CTI University consists of an eight week paid internship that most recently hired a group of interns to be part of their Analytics, Data Engineering, Talent Acquisition, Content, Design, and SEO teams.

This past June, twelve interns were brought on board and of those twelve, four were retained and hired on as ConsumerTrack™ team members. Those new hires include Jackie Kim who interned on the analytics team.

"I joined the internship with a goal of learning data analytics as much as I possibly could and the results have been remarkable," Kim said. "The team at ConsumerTrack™ gave me unique insights into the current trend of digital analytics and why it would never stop growing. There is so much potential in this field."

"Working at ConsumerTrack™ over the summer was one of the best decisions I made for my professional development," added Harsh Waghela, who interned on the Data Engineering team and is now also a member of the ConsumerTrack™ team. "The hands-on coding experience and the independence to express my ideas helped me gain exceptional experience in a short amount of time."

Based on the success of the program this year, ConsumerTrack™ is planning to expand CTI University to include 40-50 interns across all of its offices around the country.

ConsumerTrack™ owns-and-operate websites, including GOBankingRates.com , GOFreeCredit.com and RewardandTravel.com . Millions of consumers visit our websites on a monthly basis for tips on how they can Live Richer™.

Throughout its 15 years in business, ConsumerTrack™ has always prioritized culture and team building above all else. This talented and driven team has kept ConsumerTrack™ on a path to becoming an industry leader.

Team leaders at ConsumerTrack™ fully immerse their interns in day-to-day work and introduce them to the company culture. This hands-on approach is a major reason why CTI University continues to be so successful.

"You've heard that interns are doing mundane, repetitive tasks at other companies -- that is not the case at ConsumerTrack™," said Sr. Talent Acquisition Manager Kacey Hays. "Interns are assigned to engaging projects that help their teams. They're writing and editing articles, making designs that will go into production, and studying analytics to provide insights so we can all make better data-driven decisions."

As the team continues to grow, in addition to the internship opportunities, ConsumerTrack™ also has a variety of open positions they're looking to fill in all of their locations around the country including: Los Angeles, CA, Bethlehem, PA, Charlotte, NC, and Denver, CO.

You'll find a complete list of open positions here.

Media Contact:

Rob Poindexter

Public Relations Manager

GOBankingRates.com

RPoindexter@GOBankingRates.com

610-419-0585

SOURCE ConsumerTrack

Related Links

https://www.gobankingrates.com/

