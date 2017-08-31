Consumption of Bottled Water Skyrockets Becoming the U.S. Beverage of Choice

PALM BEACH, Florida, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to research performed by Persistence Market Research, the bottled water industry is projected to top $22 billion by the end of 2024. Water, a simple form of beverage, is taking the market by storm as consumers grow tired of unhealthy drinking alternatives such as sodas and other sugar-filled items. Consumption of bottled water continues to nearly double each year, leading competitors in the bottled water industry to turn to innovation in order to remain ahead of the market curve. According to the International Bottled Water Association, bottled water surpassed 13 billion gallons in 2017, up from 12 billion in 2016. Active companies in the markets today include: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V: WTER) (OTC: WTER), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ : FIZZ ), Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ : MNST ), SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ : SODA ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE : KO ).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSX-V: WTER.V) (OTCQB: WTER) BREAKING NEWS: The Alkaline Water Company, with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that record sales were achieved in July and August 2018 exceeding $6 million for the two-month period.







The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700-milliliter and 500-milliliter sizes to over 40,000 retail locations in all 50 states.







"Our second quarter is off to a record start, with sales up over 100% for the two months ended August 31, 2018 as compared to the two months ended August 31, 2017. We have now recorded two consecutive months with sales exceeding $3 million in both July and August 2018. Our cost of goods sold in each of July and August 2018 was $1.8 million in each month, as compared to the cost of goods sold in each of July and August 2017 of $0.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively. This record growth has been led by our newly added national retail accounts, made up of over 6,500 stores nationwide at Walmart, Shopko, and Kroger," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.







"Expansion into the non-grocery channels such as drug stores, convenience stores, and into select international markets should allow us to further accelerate our growth. I want to thank all of hardworking employees at Alkaline88® as this rapid growth would not be possible without them," concluded Mr. Wright.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products.







In other industry developments in the markets:

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ : FIZZ ) recently company announced record results for its first quarter ended July 28, 2018. Revenues were $292.6 million − the 15th consecutive quarter of increased growth; Gross Profit exceeded $115 million for the first time - ever; Operating Profit exceeded $63 million for the first time - ever; and Net Income and EPS increased 28% from the prior year to $1.05 - the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. "Reaching $1 billion in revenues is more than the achievement of a milestone - it is the culmination of a . . . long ago goal!" proudly exclaimed Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "First, let's congratulate Team National for achieving that milestone on June 20th," was a statement made by Nick A. Caporella to a group recently at a National Beverage management meeting. "This year's Annual Report focuses on a new series of LaCroix themes that just happen to coincide with large cola's recent M&A strategic endeavors. Some may say - they looked at our past Annual Reports and used our innovative themes to develop their acquisition and competitive strategies."

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ : MNST ) Developments: Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corp by 4,739.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,959,000. Read more here

SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ : SODA ) recently unveiled its "Drowning Liberty" installation in New York City's Flatiron Plaza in partnership with Oceanic Society. The installation supports SodaStream's mission to highlight the global threat of single-use plastic. "Drowning Liberty" consists of a 20-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty, trapped inside a steel cage packed with single-use plastic bottles. SodaStream has created Drowning Liberty, which will visit other locations, to call attention to the skyrocketing rates of annual plastic pollution. In addition to the installation, SodaStream has created a limited edition "Be the Change" carbonating bottle, for use in making sparkling water at home, work or school. The special bottle features a drawing of the Earth and reminds users they should choose to "Love the world," "Reduce their ecological footprint," and "Reuse."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE : KO ) on Tuesday announced that that John Murphy, president of the Coca-Cola Asia Pacific Group, will present Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in London. The company invites investors to listen to the live audio cast of the presentation at http://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A replay in downloadable MP3 format will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's website. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water.





