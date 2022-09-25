Contact Adhesives Market to record USD 1.43 Bn incremental growth -- APAC to have largest market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Technavio considers the revenue generated by the chemical products companies, investments in key end-user industries, growth of the construction industry, the impact of the pandemic, and other various other factors to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global contact adhesives market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026

The global contact adhesives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Key vendors in the market are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions to capture regional markets. Vendors are also focusing on technological innovations and extending their product portfolios. Hence, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with contact adhesives. In addition, factors such as the growing demand from the footwear and leather industry and the availability of varied grades of contact adhesives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The contact adhesives market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Woodworking



Automotive



Footwear and Leather



Construction



Others

The market growth in the woodworking segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing application of contact adhesives in waterproofing, tiling, carpeting, insulation, wall, and coverings.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 52% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth of the commercial and residential construction sector, increasing investments in infrastructural development, and the thriving automobile industry.

The report covers the following areas:

Contact Adhesives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contact adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact adhesives market vendors

Related Reports:

Contact Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., American Chemical and Adhesives LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG, Collano AG, Costchem SRL, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jowat SE, LINTEC Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Woodworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Woodworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Woodworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Woodworking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Woodworking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Footwear and leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Footwear and leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Footwear and leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Footwear and leather - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Footwear and leather - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 106: Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Collano AG

Exhibit 109: Collano AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Collano AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Collano AG - Key offerings

10.6 Franklin International

Exhibit 112: Franklin International - Overview



Exhibit 113: Franklin International - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Franklin International - Key offerings

10.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

Exhibit 115: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 118: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 120: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Hexion Inc.

Exhibit 125: Hexion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hexion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hexion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Exhibit 130: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Jowat SE

Exhibit 133: Jowat SE - Overview



Exhibit 134: Jowat SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Jowat SE - Key offerings

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 136: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio