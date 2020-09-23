Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Solutions Energize the European Customer Experience Space, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study examines the cloud-based contact center (CC) solutions market in Europe.In the past, the analyst has done combined studies for contact center on-premise solutions, hosted, and cloud solution markets.





However, this year the studies are separated.This study is based on extensive primary and secondary research.



This study finds that the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market continues to increase. The European CCaaS market is composed of a large number of providers, spanning global vendors and home-grown European providers.



European regionalism plays a role in this industry, as numerous local vendors have emerged lately with a focus on a determined country or region. Extra-European vendors are finding it difficult to enter the market and generally need domestic partners to expand sales. The European CCaaS market is very fragmented and there is considerable overlap between solutions in terms of functionality and market orientation. No vendor has double-digit market share, which indicates that the market is in a growth stage. Cloud penetration in the CX solutions industry varies across different countries and regions, the highest being in the Nordics, then the UK, Benelux, France, and the Baltics. Italy, Spain, Germany, and Eastern Europe are lagging. CCaaS market growth rates are expected for differ by country. Those that are lagging in terms of cloud penetration are expected to grow faster.Omnichannel CX is a key part of the shift toward a new digital landscape, providing a seamless journey no matter the customer's starting or re-engagement point. The acceleration of omnichannel service delivery and digital transformation, coupled the inclusion of new technologies (e.g., AI), is driving R&D, acquisitions, and integrations. Workforce optimization is also a central theme that has solution providers adding new capabilities across portfolios. This includes the addition of mobile capabilities, gamification, process automation, knowledge database access, and integration-related modules (e.g., app marketplaces). The use of analytics to improve agent experience and customer experience is also growing, especially in the context where end-customers are demanding hyper-personalized CX.



