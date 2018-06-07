Contact Center Compliance Hosts TCPA Compliance Summit in Chicago

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Center Compliance (CCC) will host their next TCPA Compliance Summit "The D.C. Circuit Court Decision's Impact on the TCPA Litigation Explosion" at the Park Hyatt Chicago July 9-10, 2018. CCC's signature TCPA Compliance Summits have become the premier compliance training event for collection agencies, CXO's and contact center executives whose marketing campaigns are subject to DNC and TCPA regulations.

The day-long Summit will feature a panel of industry and legal experts moderated by Bob Kobek, Chair of PACE's Government Affairs Committee. The keynote speaker, Tom Kossow, Midwest Director of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will cover related DNC topics, including how to comply with the FTC and the hot topic of robocalls.

Legal experts on the panel include high-profile TCPA attorneys Christine Reilly, Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and Mitch Roth, partner at Roth, Jackson, Gibbons, Condlin PLC. Joining the panel for the first time is Peggy Daley, Managing Director of the Berkeley Research Group. Daley has written extensively on TCPA compliance topics and served as an expert witness in investigations relating to TCPA compliance and consumer fraud.

"The focus of this Summit is how companies should be repositioning their TCPA compliance strategies in light of the D.C. Circuit Court's recent decision and examining the emerging areas in which companies may now be vulnerable," says Ron Allen, CEO of Contact Center Compliance. "Given the litigation landscape, companies can no longer assume they are too small or in the wrong vertical to become a target for a TCPA litigator," says Allen.

