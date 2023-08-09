Contact Center Digital Transformation in the BFSI Industry 2023-2024 - Employee Engagement is the Top Corporate Objective

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Digital Transformation in the BFSI Industry: A Global Customer Perspective, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital transformation is helping BFSI organizations establish closer relationships with their customers and deliver great products/services. Extending this further, BFSI contact centers are now focusing on automating processes to assimilate information and generate insights that deliver memorable experiences at a fraction of the cost.

Cost pressures and resource constraints are perpetual issues for BFSI contact centers, which is why AI and analytics play a significant role in predicting problems and simulating process improvement.

Contact center organizations in the BFSI sector are prioritizing employees in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on employee burnout and staffing levels. They invest in understanding customer journeys better and leverage data to deliver more personalized service and enhance customer outcomes.

This study explores how contact centers engage agents to attract the best talent and reduce attrition as hybrid and work-from-home models continue to grow.

Research Highlights

The primary goals of this research are to:

Uncover IT challenges faced by BFSI contact center organizations today

Monitor the status of digital transformation in contact center organizations

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Key Features

The analyst's approach to achieving these goals were to conduct:

A virtual customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions;

In-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations through the analyst's Customer Experience (CX) Client Council, BFSI Industry Research Practice, Contact Center MindXchanges, Webinars, and Virtual Think Tanks; and

Continuous conversations with key contact center solutions providers around the world.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Key Findings

Key Findings from the 2023 Contact Center Customer Survey - BFSI Industry Perspective

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Customer Research Methodology & Respondent Profile

3. BFSI Industry Snapshot

BFSI Industry Snapshot

Key Success Factors for BFSI Organizations

Disruption in the BFSI Industry

CX Strategic Priorities in BFSI

4. Contact Center 2023 to 2024 Goals

Improving Employee Experience Tops Organization Goals

Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty when Automating Interactions

5. CX Technology Investment Plans 2023 to 2024

BFSI Contact Center's CX Technology Investment Imperative

Strong Outlook for CX Technology Investment

Voice Reins - Virtual Agents Ascend

Sentiment Analysis is Key for Delivering Enhanced CX with "Empathy"

Infusion of AI Across Contact Center Spectrum

Flexible APIs, CPaaS, and Programmability Enables BFSI Contact Centers to Add New Capabilities Quickly and Easily

Supporting Remote/Hybrid Work for Contact Centers Still Poses Challenge for BFSI Sector

6. Employee Focus

Employee Experience (EX) is Crucial for Delivering CX

BFSI Contact Centers Struggle with High Attrition

Voice of the Employee Programs Leads Employee Engagement Initiatives in BFSI Organizations

Performance Management - Quality Monitoring is Top Investment for Employee Engagement

7. Remote/Hybrid Work Model

Flourishing Remote/Hybrid Models Offer Opportunities

Remote Workforce Resulted Employee Retention - Increased Revenue

8. Channel Trends and Customer Satisfaction

Channel Dynamics - Last 12 Months

Asynchronous Channel Delivered Better Satisfaction

Cost of Implementation Thwarts BFSI Sector's Omnichannel Customer Experience Ambition

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities for CX Solution Providers

10. Recommendations

Strategic Recommendations for BFSI's CX Pursuit

Key Considerations for Vendor Partnerships

Recommendations for CX Solution Providers

11. Case Studies

Leading Multinational Insurance Company Reimagines Vulnerable Customer Experience with Speech Analytics

Global Bank Revolutionizing Customer Experience - Pioneering Conversational Banking

A Leading Bank Adopts a Holistic Approach to CX Insights and Realizes Huge Savings

Leading US Bank Adopts Intelligent Virtual Agents - Cuts Call Volume in Half

Going Digital First - Century Old Bank Revolutionizes Customer Experience

