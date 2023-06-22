Contact Center Market size to grow by USD 161.73 billion from 2022 to 2027; The rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact center market size is expected to increase by USD 161.73 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be registering a CAGR of 9.33%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The contact center market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Center Market 2023-2027

Contact Center Market - Vendor Landscape

The market has several players, but the global contact center market is dominated by a few well-established players, including BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and International Business Machines Corp. The major market players mainly focus on advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and others. The contact center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Avaya Holdings Corp: The company offers contact center services for data retrieval, real-time reporting, and an empowered workforce.

The company offers contact center services for data retrieval, real-time reporting, and an empowered workforce. Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers contact center services such as Webex for cloud migration and a unified open platform.

The company offers contact center services such as Webex for cloud migration and a unified open platform. Enghouse Systems Ltd: The company offers a contact center for services, enterprises, and SMBs.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Contact Center Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (voice-based, text-based, and social media-based), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the voice-based segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Voice-based interaction usage is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Thus, market vendors focus on offering advanced solutions to handle the high volumes of voice calls. Therefore, on offering advanced solutions to handle the high volumes of voice calls. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Contact Center Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global contact center software market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of contact center analytics, including multichannel customer interaction analytics, speech analytics, and contact center performance analytics applications in North America drives the regional market growth. 8x8 Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., and Cisco Systems Inc. are all major vendors in the market. They constantly add value to their services by using technology and digitalization. Hence, such factors fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

8x8 Inc.

ALE International

Alphabet Inc.

Alvaria Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ameyo Pvt Ltd.

Atos SE

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Five9 Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

NICE Ltd.

SAP SE

Vocalcom Group

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Zendesk Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The contact adhesives market size is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers contact adhesives market segmentation by application (woodworking, automotive, footwear and leather, construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with contact adhesives is notably driving the contact adhesives market growth.

The contact lens market size in India should rise by USD 205.21 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (frequent replacement lenses and daily disposable lenses) and distribution channel (online and offline). The rise in the number of people with eye disorders is notably driving the contact lens market growth in India.

Contact Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 161.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Australia, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Alvaria Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Atos SE, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., SAP SE, Vocalcom Group, Vonage Holdings Corp., Zendesk Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global contact center market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global contact center market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Voice-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Voice-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Voice-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Text-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Text-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Text-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Text-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Text-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Social media-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Social media-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Social media-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 8x8 Inc.

Exhibit 112: 8x8 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: 8x8 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: 8x8 Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 ALE International

Exhibit 115: ALE International - Overview



Exhibit 116: ALE International - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ALE International - Key offerings

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Alvaria Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alvaria Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alvaria Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alvaria Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Ameyo Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Ameyo Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ameyo Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ameyo Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Atos SE

Exhibit 134: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 137: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Atos SE - Segment focus

12.10 Avaya Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 139: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Enghouse Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Five9 Inc.

Exhibit 152: Five9 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Five9 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Five9 Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 155: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Mitel Networks Corp.

Exhibit 158: Mitel Networks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mitel Networks Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Mitel Networks Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 166: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio