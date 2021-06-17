Contact Center Market will grow over $ 250 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The contact center market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers. In addition, the integration of IVR into contact centers is expected to trigger the contact center market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Major Five Contact Center Market Participants:

8x8 Inc.: The company offers contact center solutions under the brand contact center agent.

ALE International: The company offers contact center solutions under the brand OmniTouch Contact Center.

Aspect Software Inc.: The company offers contact center solutions under the Omnichannel Call Center Solutions segment.

Avaya Holdings Corp.: The company offers contact center solution under the segment, Multiexperience Contact Center.

Mitel Networks Corp.: The company offers contact center solutions under the business segment, Contact Center options.

Contact Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Contact center market is segmented as below:

Type

Voice-based



Text-based



Social Media-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Request a Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

