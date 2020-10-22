Contact Center Software Market Worth $ 67.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Contact Center Software Market Overview

Rapid technological advancements in the field of customer relationship management and integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into business processes are anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, businesses are focusing on integrating stack technologies into their processes as it enables agents to address customer issues and queries in consistent ways across all communication channels. As a result, businesses are able to enhance customer loyalty and operational performance.

The emergence of the omnichannel customer experience towards contact center software is expected to accelerate the growth over the forecast period. An omnichannel contact center allows customers to reach out for help across every channel. In addition, it allows agents to easily move between channels so that they can effectively help their customers.

Nowadays, buyers widely prefer cloud-based systems owing to benefits, such as usage flexibility, elimination of installation time and costs, and reduced maintenance charges. Subsequently, several customer relationship solution providers have extended their offerings to the cloud platform, enabling easy access to data virtually from any system across an organization. Also, easy to upgrade capability of the cloud platform allows companies to adjust to the constantly changing environment. The major players in the market are Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Genesys, Microsoft Corporation, Avaya, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Nice Systems Ltd., Five9, Inc., NEC Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Contact Center Software Market on the basis of Component, Deployment, End User, and Geography.

Contact Center Software Market by Component

Software



Services

Contact Center Software Market by Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Contact Center Software Market by End User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Consumer Goods and retail



Healthcare



IT and Telecom



Government

Contact Center Software Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

